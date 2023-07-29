Massive Firebombing in Seattle Possibly Linked to Drug War Between Competing Homeless Camps

An explosion that set a homeless encampment in Seattle ablaze on July 21 was due to explosive devices, according to law enforcement.

The devices that were detonated at the scene may have a connection to a fight for control over who is in charge of the drug trade among the homeless population in the area, KOMO reported Wednesday.

The blaze the erupted July 21 was initially reported as a brush fire that was seen burning up numerous trees at the site near Interstate 5 and a hospital.

Video footage shows the blazing inferno consuming everything in its path:

The cause was unknown at the time, but the police report obtained by KOMO said witnesses who saw the explosion deemed it a targeted attack on a fentanyl tent with people inside.

The article noted:

“[Witness] stated minutes prior to the explosion he saw the devices and alerted others inside. [Witness] stated everyone inside the tent freaked out and exited by lifting the other side of the structure to escape. [Witness] stated he then attempted to exit south due to hearing gunshots and flashing from the bush to the northeast, but saw another IED south of the structure,” a Seattle police officer wrote in the report.

Seattle police arson investigators later learned the ex-leader of the camp had been replaced and the individual reportedly came back to the area, armed with a gun, to allegedly commit robbery at the tent.

