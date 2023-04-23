A large fire broke out at Disneyland on Saturday night as packed crowds were enjoying the theme park.

The fire ignited on Tom Sawyer Island during the Fantasmic! nighttime water and fireworks show held on the Rivers of America.

Citizen video captured by parkgoers shows massive flames fully engulfing Maleficent’s dragon prop on stage. The flames first ignited from the dragon’s face before spreading to the rest of its body.

Heavy plumes of dark smoke were been billowing from the stage and were visible throughout the park.

Video showed cast members evacuating packed crowds out of the waterfront viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

