Videos that appeared on social media showed a major explosion outside Tehran, fueling speculation of an attack against a military base, a research site, or a power plant. Details remain a mystery so far.

Rumors initially said the explosion took place at a power station in Sarkh Hasar, east of Tehran, and that similar explosions took place in Shiraz, in southern Iran, prompting speculation of a cyber attack.

Others suggested an explosion at an ammunition depot in Paradis, citing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chatter on the messaging app Telegram.

New York Times journalist Farnaz Fassihi cited reports that the explosion happened in Parchin, “a military base where Iran has conducted nuclear activity.”

