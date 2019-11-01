NY POST

A stolen car fleeing police sparked one of three new blazes that erupted in California Thursday, bringing to 13 the number of wildfires scorching the Golden State, according to news reports. The so-called 46 Fire started when the heated-up sedan ignited dry grass in the Jurupa Valley east of Los Angeles after a high speed chase. It went on to burn through more than 300 acres and forced 3,600 residents to flee their homes. The two occupants of the car, who were sought on warrants, will now also be charged with arson, police said. “We put that burden on the crooks,” said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. “They’re the ones leading this chase.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST