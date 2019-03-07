NEW YORK POST:

A massive caught-on-video brawl over the seafood dish erupted inside of a Chinese buffet in Queens last month after one diner accused another of being a “privileged white bitch,” according to patrons and a victim involved.

The wild incident unfolded inside of the Queens Buffet eatery on Atlantic Avenue in Ozone Park on Feb. 23 at around 7 p.m., police said.

A victim, who would only identify herself as Christine, 39, told The Post Thursday that the melee started when her 10-year-old son was waiting at the buffet for crab legs and another woman “pushed him with her hip.”

“I was like, ‘Can you please do me a favor? I would appreciate it if you kept your hands off my child.’ And the mother comes over and she was like ‘You already had the first two batches,’” Christine said.

“I said ‘Listen, he’s 10-years-old, he’s going to grab maybe six or seven and we’re leaving. We’re gonna’ keep it moving.’ And she turns around and she goes ‘Privileged white bitch’ and that’s when everybody came over and started screaming,” said Christine, who is white.

Restaurant customer Donna Brown captured the large fight in a Facebook Live video.

“Listen ya’ll I had to come out here to let y’all see this. I’m in a buffet and they are fighting over crab legs!” Brown said in clip.