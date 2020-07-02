New York Post:

Eat your heart out, Jaws.

Stunning video footage shows a ruthless bird of prey soaring above a South Carolina beach while clutching a shark-like fish — that’s destined to become dinner.

“Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?” the Twitter account @trackingsharks posted on Thursday, along with the video, which was shot on Myrtle Beach.

Eagle-eyed experts soon determined the ill-fated fish was not actually a shark but rather a ladyfish, a species that can grow up to 3 feet long with sharp teeth and a dorsal fin.

The killer bird was most likely an osprey, David Barrett, a birdwatcher who runs the twitter account Manhattan Bird Alert, told The Post.

