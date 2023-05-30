Massive amounts of seaweed are washing ashore along the beaches of South Florida which could be carrying flesh-eating pathogens.

Known as Sargassum, once the seaweed washes ashore, its thick, brown algae carpets beaches, releasing a pungent smell as it decays and entangles humans and animals who step into it.

For hotels and resorts, clearing the stuff off beaches can amount to a round-the-clock operation.

But the seaweed also interacts with plastic debris and Vibrio bacteria in the ocean creating what scientists call a ‘pathogen storm’ that can pose risks to beachgoers.

The biggest Vibrio bacteria threat is a condition called ‘leaky gut syndrome.’

A recent study conducted by Florida Atlantic University found Sargassum that ends up on beaches tends to harbor high levels of Vibrio bacteria.

Infection with vibriosis can cause a range of symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, chills, ear infections and wound infections.

