Massive amounts of seaweed washing ashore in Florida contains FLESH EATING bacteria

Savage Premium Subscription

Massive amounts of seaweed are washing ashore along the beaches of South Florida which could be carrying flesh-eating pathogens.

Known as Sargassum, once the seaweed washes ashore, its thick, brown algae carpets beaches, releasing a pungent smell as it decays and entangles humans and animals who step into it.

For hotels and resorts, clearing the stuff off beaches can amount to a round-the-clock operation.

But the seaweed also interacts with plastic debris and Vibrio bacteria in the ocean creating what scientists call a ‘pathogen storm’ that can pose risks to beachgoers.

The biggest Vibrio bacteria threat is a condition called ‘leaky gut syndrome.’

A recent study conducted by Florida Atlantic University found Sargassum that ends up on beaches tends to harbor high levels of Vibrio bacteria.

Infection with vibriosis can cause a range of symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, chills, ear infections and wound infections.

READ MORE

You may like these posts