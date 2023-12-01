Massachusetts second state with child pneumonia outbreak —as questions remain about virus sweeping China

Massachusetts has become the second US state to report a large uptick in the number of child pneumonia cases amid a mysterious viral outbreak in China.Doctors in the Bay State noticed the rise in cases as Ohio reported enough cases to meet that state’s definition of an outbreak.But physicians in western Massachusetts believe it is mostly RSV, a respiratory virus that kills more than 10,000 Americans each year — mostly young children and the elderly.

“This is the season for RSV and we’re seeing a whole lot of it… a lot of kids with upper viral respiratory infections, cough, runny nose, some fevers,” Dr. John Kelly, from Redwood Pediatrics in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News.“And the thinking with RSV is that it can cause lower viral respiratory infections, so they get spread to your lungs.”He said most patients get better within a few days, but warned, “There are no medications to give to cure [it.]

READ MORE