Parents in Massachusetts are protesting against a high school that plans to host a drag queen performance for students during school hours.

Newton North High School will be hosting a performance headlined by drag queen Missy Steak to celebrate Transgender Bisexual Gay and Lesbian Awareness Day. The drag queen will reportedly sing and talk to the students for 30 minutes. Students will not be required to attend the event, the school principal told parents in an email, and can instead sit in the cafeteria while other students watch the performance. According to NBC10 Boston, parents will be holding a protest near the high school as the event unfolds.

“If it were up to me, I’d say, ‘Don’t do this event,’” one parent told reporters. “This performance is really forcing the hand of parents to either kind of do this draconian prohibition or say to their kids, ‘Alright you can go,’ and hope for the best.”

Missy Steak, the drag queen, said that the performance will be nothing sexual and all “clownery.”

