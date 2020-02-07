USA TODAY

A Massachusetts man who used a crossbow while trying to save his neighbor from being mauled by two dogs accidentally shot and killed him instead, according to officials. Police received calls of a mauling in progress in the town of Adams, located in the northwestern part of the state, just after noon on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. When officers arrived, they found two adult pit bulls “engaging in a volatile confrontation,” according to the release. The dogs turned on the officers, who shot them, according to the district attorney’s office.

READ MORE AT USA TODAY