Massachusetts police are looking for a man they say spat at two women hikers who weren’t wearing face masks — and who then told them he had COVID-19.

The man angrily approached the women as they hiked along the Hudson Overlook on the Midstate Trail in Ashburnham on Nov. 15, police said.

He was caught on video spitting at the woman who was filming the encounter.

“I have COVID,” the man can be heard saying. “I’ve been tested positive.”

The man then spits a second time at the woman.

“Are you OK?” she asks.

“No!” the man replies.

The Ashburnham Police Department said the man told the hikers it was the “law” to wear masks and that they were “irresponsible” for not doing so, CNN reported.

“I have COVID,” this man in Ashburnham says as he spits in the direction of two women taking a hike Sunday afternoon. Based on a verbal confrontation early in the video, he was upset the women were not wearing a mask while hiking. Now police are looking for him. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/kLR9dcPd6W — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) November 20, 2020

