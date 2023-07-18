Democrat Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is calling on residents to consider housing illegal aliens in their guest rooms.

The so-called “host family strategy” is being put in place to combat the growing homeless population in the state, many of whom are not citizens.

WBUR reports, “The state’s new Family Welcome Center in Allston is tasked with recruiting, vetting and onboarding host families, as well as pairing them with the families in need.”

“This has previously been a practice among Resettlement Agencies and other volunteers who work to support new arrivals,” Gov. Healey’s press secretary Karissa Hand said in a statement about the strategy.

The center opened in late June, and it remains unclear how many migrants have already been placed in people’s homes. The report explains that the state has also not explained the vetting process for hosts — or the illegal aliens that they are being asked to house.

