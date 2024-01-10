Massachusetts Governor and Lt. Governor Declare Emergency Over Migrant Crisis, Ask Residents to House Illegal Immigrants in Their Homes

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll have declared a state of emergency and asked their citizens to loan extra room in their homes to dangerous illegal immigrants.

Migrants from around the world are being smuggled into states like Massachusetts every day by the Biden Regime.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city, and they were recently filmed lining up for blocks to receive free (taxpayer-funded) housing in New York City.

After recently introducing new restrictions on buses carrying illegals into NYC to better handle the flood of migrants invited by Joe Biden, Mayor Eric Adams is now suing the bus companies for transporting them there. Even the Democrats leading sanctuary cities are desperate to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, and some are calling out the Biden Regime’s failed leadership.

