Massachusetts doctor, 33, is arrested for ‘exposing himself and masturbating next to 14-year-old girl’ on Hawaiian Airlines

A doctor from Massachusetts has been charged with exposing himself and masturbating in the seat next to a 14-year-old girl on a 10-hour flight from Honolulu to Boston. Dr Sudipta Mohanty, 33, who works at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center appeared at the city’s federal court on Thursday charged with one count of lewd, indecent and obscene acts.

The court heard that most passengers were asleep when the girl noticed Mohanty’s leg ‘bouncing up and down’ under a blanket next to her around half-way through the Hawaiian Airlines flight in May last year. The girl was travelling with her grandparents who were also asleep across the aisle from her as Mohanty pulled the blanket away, exposing himself and ejaculating. She felt ‘disgusted and very uncomfortable,’ the court heard and moved away to another seat when Mohanty got up to clean himself off in the restroom, but only told her family after the plane landed in Boston.

