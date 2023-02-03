American Thinker

There is a certain demographic that appears to be on an organized mission to show the rest of us just how immoral and backward its philosophies really are. Most notably, these ideologues salivate over unfettered abortion, even to the point when the act becomes definable as “infanticide,” and they continue to push the envelope regarding “transgender” sex-change mutilations of children, even prepubescent ones. Think they can’t possibly commoditize human life more? Think again — the metaphorical “hold my beer” seems appropriate.

From an article published yesterday at Boston.com: Newly proposed legislation would allow incarcerated people in Massachusetts to trade one precious commodity, donated organs, for another: Time.

A website for the state’s Legislature contains the full text of the bill and notes the four co-sponsors. Coincidentally, the quartet falls on one side of the political aisle…the left. Categorically exploiting those who have hit rock bottom? It’s only natural it would be a proposal of the Democrats!

