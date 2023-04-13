The head of a Discord group where a trove of sensitive US intelligence documents were posted online has been identified as a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman named Jack Teixeira, according to a new report.

The New York Times first reported Teixeira’s identity Thursday, adding that investigators want to talk to the 21-year-old about the leak and say that he may have information relevant to the investigation.

Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that an arrest in the case could happen as soon as Thursday.

The outlet also reported that Teixeira was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Federal investigators have yet to identify Teixeira, or anyone else, as a suspect in the case.

The fast-moving developments followed a report by the Washington Post late Wednesday that the classified files had been shared to a Discord channel called “Thug Shaker Central,” made up of two dozen online pals who regularly discussed guns, video games and racist memes.

