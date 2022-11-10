Mass. voters approve the millionaires tax

Following a race that dominated TV airwaves, Question 1 supporters celebrated victory as voters opted to levy an additional income tax on Massachusetts’ highest earners.

With about 92% of precincts reporting and 51.9% in favor, the Associated Press declared a win for the so-called “millionaires tax,” or Fair Share Amendment.

Fair Share for Massachusetts campaign manager Jeron Mariani called the amendment a “once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“We’ve done what some thought was impossible: passed the Fair Share Amendment to create a permanently fairer tax system and deliver billions of dollars in new revenue for our public schools, colleges, roads, bridges, and transit systems,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Mass. elections

Question 1 proposed amending the state’s constitution to levy an additional 4% surtax on income over $1 million, to be put toward education and transportation. Massachusetts currently charges the same flat 5% tax rate for all income levels. 

The new surtax won’t impact those making up to $1 million in income.

The ballot question drew support from prominent labor groups, as well as opposition from some of the state’s top business leaders. 

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts