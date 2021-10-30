The New York Police Department (NYPD) is preparing for a “potential mass exodus” over far-left Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Chinese coronavirus vaccine mandate, the New York Post reported on Thursday.

According to the report, police officials issued several memos on Thursday for police officers who wish to retire rather than get jabbed and reserved an auditorium on Friday “for the NYC Police Pension Fund to process retirement paperwork with at least 20 years on the job.” Anyone who has worked less than 20 years and wishes to resign is being asked to come to the auditorium on Saturday.

“This is to assist members who wish to retire due to the vaccination mandates,” the memo read, according to the report.

Police officers must show proof they have received at least one shot by 5 p.m. on Friday — employees who do not comply will be put on unpaid leave beginning Monday. As of Thursday, at least 25 percent of NYPD employees remained unvaccinated. The mandate also applies to firefighters, garbage collectors, and most other city workers.

Read more at Breitbart