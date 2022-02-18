I’ve been studying Marx, Engels, Lenin since I was 18 years old and I’ve read all of them. I’ve read some of the most obscure Bolsheviks that people could ever imagine.

If you study, if you go to Google and you Google socialism, communism, the definitions have been changed so much that the children, college children don’t know the difference. And they say, we’re not communists. We’re just Democrat socialists like in Norway or Sweden. They don’t know what the hell they’re talking about. I went to the source of all of this because he was the biggest mass murder of the last century.

It wasn’t Hitler, it wasn’t Stalin, it was Mao Tse-tung. And he wrote this little red book, which was very popular in San Francisco in the 70s. All the cool little commies were walking around, tearing one of these. What did Mao have to say?

Well know what it really is. They’re one in the same. Never mind what Occasional-Cortex says. You know her – this AOC. I call her Occasional-Cortex because sometimes her brain works; Most of the time, it doesn’t.

The Chinese revolutionary movement led by the Communist Party embraces the two stages of revolution, the democratic and the socialist revolutions, which are different revolutionary processes, but they lead to the same thing. Mao writes the democratic revolution is the necessary preparation for the socialist revolution. And the socialist revolution is the inevitable sequel to the democratic revolution.

The ultimate aim for which all communist strive is to bring about a socialist and communist society. He makes no distinction. What Mao says is that the first stage is a socialist revolution. Ultimately though, they want a total revolution. That’s what Bernie Sanders is. That is what Bernie Sanders has been.

Myorkas is the most dangerous man in America. He has flooded 2 million illegal immigrants into this country, drug dealers, infected. And he’s telling us we’re the danger because we’re talking about reality, but I don’t want to lose the forest for the trees here.

People think it can’t happen here. And they laugh – “Ah, come on, we’re not communists.”

They are wrong.

They have no idea how hardcore Bernie Sanders is. I mentioned him because he looks like a kindly old Jewish grandfather who can’t harm a soul. He’s brainwashed millions of young people. One of whom is the psychopathic cuckoo nut, Occasional-Cortex, who last week said the reason that we have violence in this country is because child tax credits were taken away. That’s why we have violence in America? She’s crazy.

But she was brainwashed by him. Again, Bernie ‘the Seltzerman’ Sanders has been a lifetime communist , but behind him is Obama. Years ago, I wrote a best-selling book in 2016, before Trump was elected called Scorched Earth. The book opens with this: “Roman civilization did not pass peacefully away. It was assassinated.”

That was written by a French scholar. I got shivers up my spine as I say that to you. Roman civilization did not pass peacefully away. It was assassinated. This nation is being assassinated right before our eyes. Biden is a very useful stooge.

Sometimes I think he really is an Alzheimer’s patient. Sometimes I think it’s an act so he can get away with letting all of this stuff happen. And it’s hard to tell the difference, but I want to leave you with one thought…

Socialism and communism are the same exact road, no matter what people tell you, it starts with a socialist revolution and it leads to communism. And the greatest mass murder of the last century was not Hitler. It was not Stalin, it was Mao Tse-tung who killed over 30 million of his fellow Chinese.

It had nothing to do with race. It had to do with class warfare, which is exactly what we are living through now. Right? Right.

– Michael Savage