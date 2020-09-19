Fox News:

‘We need to focus on voting for Joe Biden. ‘I don’t care if you like him or not,’ AOC says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., mourned the loss of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as “earth-shattering” and said the balance of democracy now hinged on who would succeed her on the Supreme Court.

The freshman “Squad” leader urged her supporters not to despair, but rather mobilize in a mass way because reproductive rights, marriage equality, labor protections, climate change and health care were now all at a “tipping point.”

“Let this moment radicalize you,” Ocasio-Cortez said late Friday in a social media video. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives. And if anything, tonight is making that more clear to more people than ever before.”

