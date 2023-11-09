Mass Brawl Outside Gal Gadot’s Hamas Attack Screening

A Los Angeles screening Gal Gadot helped facilitate of a film showing the October 7 surprise attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants was marred by a mass brawl outside the venue on Wednesday night.

Video footage shared by Los Angeles’ KABC-TV shows at least two groups clashing outside the city’s Museum of Tolerance on Pico Boulevard.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at the scene as punches were exchanged and pepper spray was used.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some 200 people were in attendance at the screening, where there was a heavy security presence. An official with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, and Hollywood executives were among those reported to have attended the event.

