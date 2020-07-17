Breitbart:

EDITOR’S NOTE – Only thing is … We can’t seem to find a picture of Feinstein, herself, wearing a mask.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said in a statement on Thursday that she will propose an amendment to the next coronavirus aid legislation that would withhold aid to states that do not have a mask mandate.

Feinstein’s announcement follows as Republican governors such as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have resisted calls to issue statewide mask mandates.

“This is a matter of life or death, and partisan politics shouldn’t play a role,” she added.

