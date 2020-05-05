MSN.COM

U.S. tiptoes toward reopening, weighing money against health

As Florida lifted some of its coronavirus restrictions over the weekend, sunny weather beckoned crowds to gather at newly opened parks and beaches, where public officials approved the springtime outings as long as people wore masks and kept their distance. Over three days, more than 7,300 people showed up at Miami Beach parks without covering their mouths and noses, Miami Beach police said in a statement on Facebook. Hundreds more didn’t maintain the mandated six feet of social distancing. The rule-breakers cost everyone the chance to enjoy the city’s popular beach at South Pointe Park, which the city closed again Monday after park rangers issued thousands of verbal warnings between Friday and Sunday, police said.

