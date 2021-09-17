Fox News

San Francisco Mayor London Breed was seen partying and singing maskless in a nightclub with a Black Lives Matter co-founder, breaking her city’s mask mandate. “She’s been very clear that everybody needs to do their part, we’re not out of the woods. San Francisco’s rules have been very restrictive, and I don’t see her playing her part in that photo,” said Danielle Rabkin, Crossfit Golden Gate Gym owner, according to NBC Bay Area. The Black Cat Nightclub’s Instagram page had posted, and then deleted, a photo showing Breed smiling and partying with friends maskless on Wednesday evening, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. She was accompanied by BLM co-founder Alicia Garza and singer Raphael Saadiq. Videos and photos of Breed in the jazz club, however, continue to circulate on social media and show other people in the club were also maskless. San Francisco’s mask mandate states, “Everyone, including people who are fully vaccinated, must wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public settings at all times,” and adds, “people may remove their well-fitted mask while actively eating or drinking.” There were drinks and cocktails spotted on a table near Breed, but she was not “actively” drinking them while posing for photos and singing. “She clearly feels like it’s fine and safe to remove her mask then let that be the rule for everybody,” the gym owner added. “You’re not impervious to COVID any more than I am, so let the rules for you be the same as the rules for me.”

