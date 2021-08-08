Dailymail.com

Hundreds of guests attended Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebration on Saturday night

The former president was caught on video dancing, maskless, in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

He was snapped by Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu who managed to capture Obama in a video selfie of hers

Two DJ’s also managed to share pictures of the Martha’s Vineyard set up despite a ban on pictures and video

Food, cocktails, specially branded napkins, face masks and even the toilets were posted to social media

The Secret Service set up a no-fly zone over Barack Obama’s $12million mansion as he and his A-list guests celebrate the former president’s 60th birthday party

The party has drew criticism in Republican circles after the Obama’s said it was ‘scaled back’

Event saw hundreds of people including famous celebrities attend the event

It included a performance by Alicia Keys, who sang Happy Birthday, as did John Legend

By the end of the night there was said to be huge traffic jams stretching from Obama’s 29-acre estate with one police officer describing the situation as a ‘s*** show’ over his police radio as guests flocked to leave

The ‘trimmed down’ guest list of ‘close family and friends’ read more like the attendees of a Hollywood award show, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Gayle King, Tom Hanks and George Clooney

On Friday night a host of stars who enjoyed a pre-party cocktail gathering at Winnetu Oceanside Resort, where Obama was pictured chatting with guests as they took in sweeping ocean views

Former President Barack Obama was caught on video dancing maskless at his 60th birthday party on Saturday night in Martha’s Vineyard. In a video posted to Instagram by 50-year-old American singer-songwriter, Erykah Badu, Obama could be seen holding a microphone and strutting his stuff in the middle of the raised dance floor. Obama could seen wearing an untucked, light grey patterned shirt and white pants together with some black beads around his neck as he made his way across the floor, to cheers from gathered guests. Badu had been performing with members of her band and managed to convince Obama to get on stage as part of the celebration. While the president’s back was turned, she managed to take a selfie video capturing Obama fully in the frame, which she then posted directly to Instagram. Badu gave a cheeky smile to the camera as she did so, perhaps knowing that such photography had been banned. Huge crowds of people could be seen in the background, despite Obama insisting the event had been scaled back because of the spread of the Indian Delta variant of Covid. Singer H.E.R. – real name Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, 24 – posted a photo to Instagram and Twitter of her with her manager Jeanine McClean and the Obamas. The image, posted in the early hours of Sunday, was removed several hours later.

