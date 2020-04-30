Two suspected shoplifters were caught in a wild brawl with staffers at a besieged Yonkers supermarket that says it has already lost $34,000 to thieves this year. The almost 11-minute clip from Shop Fair supermarket in Getty Square on Monday started with one of the accused already being pinned to the floor in one of the aisles as another was held back. Enlarge ImageStills from a video showing a brawl in a supermarket in Yonkers.

Yonkers Voice “Look what they doing! Look what they doing to my brother!” yelled the second man, wearing a blue, white and red jacket. After counting down from five, he waded in, appearing to throw at least one punch — with at staffers leaping on him and exchanging blows

READ MORE AT THE NY POST