Masked Thieves Pepper Spray Pasadena Jewelry Store Owner, Steal $500,000 in Merchandise

Masked thieves stole $500,000 in merchandise from a jewelery store in Pasadena, California, after they pepper sprayed the store owner and smashed the glass cases.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday afternoon in broad daylight in the fairly upper-class neighborhood of South Lake Avenue near the historic Macy’s shopping center.

“Armed with pepper spray and wearing masks and gloves, the suspects smashed jewelry cases with hammers and escaped in a light-colored car,” reported Pasadena Now.

The Pasadena Police Lieutenant Derek Locklin said that the thieves were able to get inside the establishment when the owner opened the door to escort a client outside. They immediately pepper-sprayed the owner and the other employee inside the store. Fortunately, nobody suffered serious injuries.

“The suspects quickly smashed jewelry display cases with hammers, scooped up the gems and jewels, and escaped. A media report said the robbers also stole personal items from the second person in the store,” noted Pasadena Now.

A possible fourth suspect drove the getaway car.

“The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan. We are collaborating with other agencies to find information on similar incidents,” said Pasadena Police Lt. Monica Cuellar

“I’m hearing anywhere from five to 10 minutes, but I’m guessing a few minutes,” she added.

READ MORE