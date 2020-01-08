NEW YORK POST:

A masked Connecticut teen repeatedly stabbed a stranger in her own car in posh Westport — apparently picking her at random, according to police.

Ellis Tibere, 18, was busted soon after fleeing Monday’s attack on a 33-year-old woman from Greenwich that left her hospitalized with “serious injuries” from multiple stab wounds, Westport police said.

The unidentified victim had been sitting in her car outside a Westport beauty spa waiting for an appointment when her car door was yanked open by a masked man brandishing a knife, cops said.

“The victim attempted to kick the suspect in self-defense at which time he inflicted multiple stab wounds to her leg,” police said in a statement on Facebook.

The Guildford teen fled in his car, but was soon pulled over by a Westport officer and complied as he was arrested, police said.