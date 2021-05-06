The New York Post:

The masked kissers.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff caused an internet uproar Wednesday when they exchanged a brief smooch while wearing masks — despite the fact that both received their second vaccine dose in late January.

The cloth-covered kiss appears to fly in the face of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that “[f]ully vaccinated people can participate in many outdoor activities without a mask at low risk to themselves or to others.”

While the CDC still recommends wearing masks “in crowded settings and venues where there is a decreased ability to maintain physical distance,” it seems unlikely the near-deserted tarmac at Joint Base Andrews would qualify.

Social media reaction ranged from approval of the second couple’s precautions to exasperation. Spectator USA contributor Stephen Miller, who tweeted an image of the famous “safe sex” scene from “The Naked Gun” depicting a couple wrapped in full-body condoms during coitus.

In fairness to Harris, she may just be trying to keep up with the wayward proclamations of her boss, President Biden. Last week, the president — who received his second vaccine dose in early January — publicly fretted as he briefly misplaced his mask on a largely empty stage in Georgia.

