Breitbart:

If you want to know what His Fraudulency really believes about masks, feast your eyes upon the guy who wears a mask outdoors and even wore a mask during a Zoom call…

Yep, that’s right… Without wearing a mask, His Fraudulency Joe Biden got all physically cozy with 93-year-old Rosalyn Carter.

Yep, that’s right… Without wearing a mask, the Reverend-Doctor Jill Biden got all physically cozy with 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, a two-time cancer survivor.

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.!



Thank you President and Mrs. Biden!

And then — get this — after they left the Carter home, His Fraudulency and the Reverend-Doctor performed mask theater, they WORE THEIR MASKS OUTSIDE for the television cameras. See below:

So, if I’m understanding all this, these are Joe Biden’s totally arbitrary and anti-science masking rules…

When you’re fully vaccinated (and the Bidens are), you need to wear a mask outdoors, even if you’re by yourself, even if you’re with your spouse, who is also fully vaccinated. You also need to continue to wear a mask indoors when fully vaccinated. As you will see below, Biden believes this is “your patriotic duty for God’s sake.”

EDITOR’S NOTE – We also learn from this why Jimmy Carter made such a bad president. He tweeted the picture!

