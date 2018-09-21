NEW YORK POST:

The Maryland shooting suspect described herself on Facebook as a “quiet” person with a “to myself type of personality” — but also proclaimed that her favorite Bible verse was “an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth.”

Snochia Moseley listed the ancient phrase, known by many as the “law of retaliation,” as one of her favorite quotes.

The 26-year-old showed up at a Rite Aid facility in Aberdeen on Thursday — where she worked temporarily — ready to retaliate.

“Normally, she was a nice person, but she came in in a bad mood,” said co-worker Mike Carre.

“She wanted to pick a fight,” he told the Washington Post. “And then she started shooting.”

Described by friends and neighbors as a “nice girl,” Moseley tried to maintain the reputation on social media.

“Pretty kool, mellow type,” she wrote on Facebook in her “About” section.

“Silly, Party, Turn up, social and sometimes quiet.”

A former high school classmate, Myles Nelson, said Moseley was always known to keep her cool.

“From what I can remember, she was very laid back,” Nelson said. “I don’t remember her having problems with anyone.”

But something changed in Moseley on Thursday, and the young woman allegedly snapped — shooting six co-workers, three of whom died — before turning the gun on herself.

Cops later confirmed that the weapon she used had been purchased legally and was registered in her name. They have not released an official motive or details on what they believe could have sparked the early morning bloodbath.

Moseley is now in the small minority of female mass shooters, with only around 4 percent being women, according to experts.

“If you look at mass shootings in the United States that have killed eight or more people, they’re all done by men,” Adam Lankford, a criminologist at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, told The Post.