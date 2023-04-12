The Montgomery County School District in Maryland has removed parents’ rights to opt their children out of certain parts of the curriculum and has made LGBTQ-themed books required reading.

The district has made multiple controversial books mandatory reading for its English language arts curriculum as part of an “LGBTQ-inclusive reading list.”

“MCPS keeps painting these books as rainbow unicorn which they are not,” Moms for Liberty Montgomery chapter president Lindsey Smith told Fox News.

Smith said her three-year-old was assigned a book called “Pride Puppy” and an ABC book with images of drag queens under “Q for Queen.”

The report explains, “while several parents requested a policy to opt out of these books, a recently updated policy by the school board insisted that students will be required to ‘engage’ with these materials. In addition, parents will no longer be required to be informed on which books will be included on the lists.”

READ MORE