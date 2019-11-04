THE NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Two days after a Manhattan judge freed him without bail on a fugitive warrant, a Maryland man brutally pummeled a Port Authority cop trying to arrest him at the Midtown bus terminal, police said.

Musa Williams, 25, beat the officer so badly Sunday morning that he broke the 27-year-old cop’s nose and cut his left eyeball, police said.

Williams, who has a string of assault arrests in Maryland, was arrested in Washington D.C. and hauled back to Manhattan Friday on a warrant for having skipped a September criminal court appearance on criminal mischief charges.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Laurie Peterson ordered him released on his own recognizance later that day.

About 10 a.m. Sunday, a Port Authority Police officer in a marked car spotted Williams walking along a bus-only ramp at the Midtown bus terminal at about 10 a.m., police said.