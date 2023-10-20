Person of interest in judge’s murder had divorce heard by gunned-down jurist as he remains on the loose

A person of interest was identified early Friday in the shocking murder of a Maryland judge — a man whose divorce had recently been handled by the gunned-down jurist.

Pedro Argote, 49, is being sought in connection with the homicide investigation into the killing of Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news update Friday.

Court records indicate that Wilkinson oversaw Argote’s divorce proceedings.

Argote is described as 5 feet 7 and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes with Maryland plates.

“Anyone with information in reference to Argote’s location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement,” officials said.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the judge’s slaying.

