Maryland high school sees 10 fights break out in one day: ‘It’s really concerning’

Administrators at a Maryland high school are investigating after 10 fights broke out in one day.

The series of fights happened on Tuesday at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, school officials told FOX 5, but it’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Video on social media shows a large fight that broke out in the high school’s hallway as dozens of students watched.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, administrators said that “a concerning series of multiple altercations” took place on Tuesday.

“While we understand that conflicts may arise, we must emphasize the importance of resolving disputes through constructive means. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful school environment, and such behaviors will not be tolerated nor are they reflective of the values we aim to instill in our students,” the letter states.

“The security guards were everywhere. Like, every time there was a fight, there would be a security guard there to break it up, besides a couple of them,” one student told DC News Now.

