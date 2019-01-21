FOX NEWS:

Maryland has certified a socialist party to run candidates in the next two election cycles, in what is being described as the country’s first new socialist party in four decades.

The party, called Bread and Roses, identifies itself as an alternative to the two-party system. With the certification, that alternative can now put up candidates for local, state and national elections — including the presidential race — in 2020 and 2022.

“It’s a new kind of socialism,” the founder, University of Maryland professor Jerome Segal, told Fox News.

Segal last year ran unsuccessfully as a socialist in the Democratic Party’s primary against incumbent Sen. Ben Cardin. He lost, left the Democratic Party — and won certification from the state Board of Elections for this new effort after submitting a petition with more than 10,000 signatures.

“It is believed that the new party is the first democratic socialist party to be established in the United States in the last four decades,” a Bread and Roses press release said.

The establishment is the latest example of socialism – not too long ago a loaded term that political candidates and leaders avoided at all costs – becoming more widely accepted on the left, with mainstream Democratic candidates tapping into the movement and some of its favored policies to build support.