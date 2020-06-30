Daily Beast:

Mary Trump’s upcoming, explosive tell-all about the president has hit a temporary setback as a judge grants Robert Trump a temporary restraining order to halt publication.

A judge on Tuesday granted Robert Trump a temporary restraining order halting the publication of Mary Trump’s upcoming tell-all, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

The injunction marks the first, tentative win for President Donald Trump’s younger brother in his war to stop the publication of his niece’s memoir, which The Daily Beast revealed earlier this month would contain allegations embarrassing to the First Family. The Trump siblings have maintained that the book, to be published by Simon & Schuster, violates the confidentiality clause that Mary Trump signed off on in the settlement of family patriarch Fred Trump Sr.’s estate.

