Book by Trump’s niece reveals she betrayed him by leaking his tax returns.

President Trump’s niece, Mary, admits in her new book that she was the source who gave Mr. Trump’s tax information to The New York Times in 2019, saying the moment she handed over the documents to journalists was “the happiest I’d felt in months.”

“It wasn’t enough for me to volunteer at an organization helping Syrian refugees,” she writes in the book. “I had to take Donald down.”

The book, titled “Too Much and Never Enough,” is scheduled to be published on July 14. A New York state appeals judge has lifted a temporary restraining order against its publication, after the president’s brother Robert initially got a lower court to back its release.

In numerous excerpts circulating ahead of the book’s release, Ms. Trump acknowledges that she harbors ill will against the president. A clinical psychologist, Ms. Trump blames the president for the death of her father, Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother who died of a heart attack complicated by alcoholism in 1981 at age 42.

“Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with the complicity, silence, and inaction of his siblings, destroyed my father,” Ms. Trump writes. “I can’t let him destroy my country.”

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway questioned the media’s emphasis on Ms. Trump’s role as a psychologist, saying that he president is not her patient but her uncle.

“Family matters are family matters,” Mrs. Conway told reporters.

