New York Post:

Mary Kay Letourneau — the former Washington state teacher who became infamous for her sexual relationship with a 12-year-old student she later married — has died of cancer. She was 58.

Attorney David Gehrke, who represented her in the case that shocked America, said Letourneau had been battling Stage 4 cancer.

“It was expected but sad anyway,” he told KOMO-TV. “She was a good person.”

In the summer of 1996, Letourneau was a 34-year-old married mother of four when her relationship with sixth-grader Vili Fualaau turned sexual.

At about 1:20 a.m. June 19, 1996, police discovered them in a minivan parked in the suburban Seattle city of Des Moines Marina. Letourneau initially told officers the boy was 18, raising suspicions that something sexual was going on.

But back at the police station, Fualaau and Letourneau denied there had been any “touching.” Instead, they said, Letourneau had been babysitting the boy and took him from her home after she and her husband had a fight.

About two months after the incident, Letourneau became pregnant with Fualaau’s child.

She pleaded guilty in 1997 to raping the youngster.

Letourneau and Fualaau married on May 20, 2005, in Woodinville, Wash.

They had previously characterized their relationship as one of love, and even wrote a book together — “Un Seul Crime, L’Amour,” or “Only One Crime, Love.”

Their story was also the subject of a USA Network movie, “All American Girl.”

But the union ultimately didn’t last. They divorced last year, according to People magazine.

Letourneau was working as a paralegal for a time, and said in 2018 that she wanted to use her newfound skills to scrub her name from the sex offenders’ registry.

During their marriage, Fualaau maintained he did not see himself as the victim of a sexual predator.

