‘Marxist lesbian’ library group president denounced ‘angry, White mob parents’ in push for ‘queerness’

Emily Drabinski, the controversial president of the American Library Association (ALA), previously expressed she wants to re-center children’s libraries on “notions of queerness” and prevent what she described as “angry, White mob parents” from trying to block the efforts. The ALA elected the self-described “Marxist lesbian” to lead the organization in April 2022, sparking outrage from parent advocates who pointed to her history of anti-conservative rhetoric, push for LGBTQ literature in libraries and positions on parental rights.

“Emily Drabinski’s own statements speak for themselves, exposing her to be a dangerous radical hell-bent on sexualizing and indoctrinating America’s kids, and using your local library to do it,” said American Accountability Foundation president Tom Jones, whose group discovered and shared Drabinski’s controversial statements with Fox News Digital. placeholder “It should be a self-evident fact that politics and pornography have no place in kids’ libraries,” Jones said. “Yet that is exactly the vision Drabinski seeks to implement.”

