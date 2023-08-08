MARXIST LESBIAN HEAD OF ALA PROUD OF HERSELF

American Library Association President Emily Drabinski said she didn’t anticipate the backlash she would receive to declaring herself a “Marxist” in a tweet shortly after being elected to the role.

“I was excited to highlight and celebrate two aspects of my identity that are really important to me, and are often under a lot of scrutiny,” Drabinski said in an interview published by NBC News Monday, her first since taking office as the president of the ALA last month.

The comments come amid continued controversy over a social media post Drabinski made last year shortly after being elected to lead ALA, the largest nonprofit trade organization for libraries, declaring herself at the time a “Marxist lesbian.”

“I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary,” Drabinski wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. “I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD. I love you mom.”

