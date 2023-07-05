Marxist Democrat Rep. Cori Bush trashed the Declaration of Independence and demanded reparations on Tuesday.

The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human.



Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now ✊🏾 — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2023

“The Declaration of Independence was written by enslavers and didn’t recognize Black people as human.” Cori Bush said.

“Today is a great day to demand Reparations Now ✊🏾” she said.

Less than a dozen of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence owned slaves.

Democrat Rep. Cori Bush recently introduced a resolution demanding what is estimated to be $14 trillion in federal reparations.

Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, Jamaal Bowman and Barbara Lee unveiled the resolution in May.

Bush said black people ‘continue to live under slavery’ because of the black-white wealth gap.

