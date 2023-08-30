Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have Dream Speech’ at 60

August 28, 1963, was a sweltering day in Washington, D.C. as most August days in D.C. tend to be. But this August 28 was going to go down in history because America’s finest orator was scheduled to give a speech.

Martin Luther King, Jr. was a preacher at the largest, most important church in Atlanta — Ebeneezer Baptist. He was also the leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference — the nation’s preeminent civil rights organization.

Standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial where 250,000 Americans had gathered, King began slowly — as all good orators do — reminding his listeners of the Emancipation Proclamation and its impact at the time on slaves.

But “100 years later,” exclaimed King, black Americans were still not free.

One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the chains of discrimination. One hundred years later, the Negro lives on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of material prosperity. One hundred years later the Negro is still languished in the corners of American society and finds himself in exile in his own land. And so we’ve come here today to dramatize a shameful condition. In a sense we’ve come to our nation’s capital to cash a check.

It’s hard to explain the impact of that speech on many Americans, both black and white. And the reason it’s hard is that the conditions that existed for black Americans were unimaginably cruel and humiliating — even in the North. Most Americans today have no frame of reference to which to compare those times.

King’s “check” was the words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence that guaranteed all Americans — black and white — equality under the law. And despite the “check” coming back marked “insufficient funds,” “we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt.”

It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the moment. This sweltering summer of the Negro’s legitimate discontent will not pass until there is an invigorating autumn of freedom and equality. 1963 is not an end, but a beginning. Those who hope that the Negro needed to blow off steam and will now be content will have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual.

King’s warnings against allowing violence and hatred to win is one of the speech’s most dramatic parts.

