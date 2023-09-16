Martha Stewart Sells Hamptons Home for $16.5 Million, Nearly Double the Asking Price

The vacation home of the U.S.’s reigning domestic goddess has sold for a premium.

Martha Stewart parted with her long-time East Hampton, New York, home for $16.5 million last month, according to records with PropertyShark. That’s close to twice as much as its reported asking price of $8.4 million. Records of the off-market deal were made publicly available last week.

Another media mogul picked up the 1873 shingled home. The buyers were Kenneth Lerer, the former chairman of BuzzFeed and co-founder of the Huffington Post, and his wife, interior designer Katherine Sailer, property records show.

The founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, who also turned 80 in August, bought the residence in 1991 for $1.7 million, according to property records.

