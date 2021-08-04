Breitbart:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) will introduce an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday that would allocate $1 billion toward the completion of the southern border wall, amidst a massive flow of illegal migrants.

The amendment would also cut some of the proposed funding for Amtrak in the bill. Amtrak is known to be a darling of President Joe Biden, who prided himself on taking the train from his home in Wilmington, Delaware to Washington.

In a statement to be released Wednesday, Blackburn said: “The American people should not be forced to foot the bill for Joe Biden’s pet project. If Joe Biden truly cared about infrastructure, he would build the wall at our southern border. Instead, Biden spent hundreds of millions of dollars to not build a wall and allow illegal aliens to flood into our country.”

Blackburn hinted at her border wall amendment in an interview on Breitbart News Sunday on August 1, saying that the border wall and other projects could become conditions for the passage of the controversial $1.2 trillion bill.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) also proposed a similar amendment, prohibiting the cancelation of contracts on the wall.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday after obtaining an exclusive draft of the bill, the legislation spends billions to upgrade border crossings, but spends nothing on the border wall, which has proven effective in helping control illegal crossings in parts of the border where it has been built. President Biden halted its construction upon taking office.

More at Breitbart