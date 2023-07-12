Mars underwent major climate change about 400,000 years ago, at the end of the Red Planet’s last ice age, according to a new study published last week.

The peer-reviewed study published in Nature examined data concerning dunes on Mars obtained by high-resolution orbital cameras and the Zhurong rover’s terrain and multispectral cameras, surface composition analyzers, and meteorological measuring instruments.

Researchers from National Astronomical Observatories, Institute of Geology and Geophysics and Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with researchers from Brown University, assessed the surface structure and chemical composition of the dunes in order to determine the age of the dunes and the prevailing wind directions at a number of locations.

