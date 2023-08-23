Married NYC teacher charged with raping, sexually abusing 14-year-old student

A Queens middle school teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a 14-year-old student, police said. Melissa Rockensies, a married 33-year-old teacher at Corona Arts and Sciences Academy, was arrested over the disturbing allegations around 10:30 a.m. in Queens, according to cops. It wasn’t clear whether the alleged rape happened on or off campus.

Rockensies was charged with rape, criminal sexual act and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old, the NYPD said. A DOE spokesperson reportedly said Rockensies, who earned about $85,000 last year, was reassigned from the school pending the outcome of her case. “This alleged behavior is extremely concerning and wholly unacceptable,” the spokesperson said in a statement to local outlet QNS, adding that if Rockensies is convicted, the DOE will move to have her terminated.

READ MORE