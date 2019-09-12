NEW YORK POST:

A pair of 50-plus-year-old married murder suspects were busted in Arizona on Wednesday night after weeks on the lam since escaping police custody in New York, a report said.

Blane Barksdale, 56, and Susan Barksdale, 59, of Arizona, were captured without incident by US Marshals and The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, according to Arizona’s 12 News.

The couple has been on the run since Aug 26.

They were in transit back to their home state from upstate New York when they overpowered two security officers in Blanding, Utah.

They are facing first-degree murder, burglary and arson charges in connection with the death of Frank Bligh, 72, in Tucson in April, according to police and local outlet KVOA.