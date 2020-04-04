CNN.com:

Adrian and Stuart Baker were married for more than 51 years, and their family called them inseparable. On March 29, they both died of complications due to Covid-19 — just six minutes apart.

Before just a few weeks ago, Stuart and Adrian Baker were perfectly healthy.The inseparable couple had been married for more than 51 years and were living in Boynton Beach, Florida, in retirement. Neither of them had any serious health conditions.

Then in mid-March, they started feeling ill.On Sunday, they both died — six minutes apart — due to complications from Covid-19, their son Buddy Baker said.

Stuart Baker was 74. Adrian Baker was 72.

Read more at CNN.com