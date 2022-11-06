A married couple were accused of kidnapping Thursday after the body of a missing pregnant woman and her fetus were found in separate locations in Missouri, authorities said.

Ashley Bush, 33, of Benton County, Arkansas, appeared to have been fatally shot after she responded to a job posting Monday, prosecutor Nathan Smith told reporters.

Bush was 31 weeks pregnant.

Smith declined to say how the fetus, Valkyrie Grace Willis, was removed from Bush’s body but added: “Clearly, the baby was not found with the mother.”

Smith said he expected more charges against the couple, Amber and Jamie Waterman.

They were booked into the McDonald County Detention Center in Missouri on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping after the sheriff’s office there said it served a search warrant at a local address.

Human remains that appeared to be connected to Bush’s missing person’s case were found, the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Watermans have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

“This is just a reminder that there is evil in the world,” Smith said. “People do evil things. That someone would prey upon a pregnant woman at her most vulnerable state is unimaginable. That’s the world we live in.”

